UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mission in DR Congo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UN Security Council decried on Monday an attack on the UN Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) that led to the death of a peacekeeper

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The UN Security Council decried on Monday an attack on the UN Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) that led to the death of a peacekeeper.

"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the attack on the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) that occurred on 30 September 2022 in South Kivu, which resulted in the death of one peacekeeper from Pakistan," the statement said.

The Security Council is expressing condolences to the family of the victim, the United Nations and to Pakistan, it added.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all attacks and provocations against MONUSCO.

They underlined that deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law," the statement read.

They also called on the Secretary General, MONUSCO and the DRC authorities to probe the attack.

"They called on the Congolese authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and to keep the relevant troop-and police-contributing country informed of the progress consistent with Security Council resolution 2518 (2020). They requested the Secretary General for an update consistent with paragraph 4(a) of Security Council resolution 2589 (2021) on measures undertaken to promote accountability for such acts," the statement concluded.