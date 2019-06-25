UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Condemns Attacks On Oil Tankers In Gulf Of Oman - President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) UN Security Council member states have condemned the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman as a serious threat to international maritime navigation and international security, Kuwait's Ambassador to the United Nations Mansour Al-Otaibi who presides over the council in June told reporters.

"The Council members condemn the attack on oil tankers which represent a serious threat to maritime navigation and energy supply, contravening international rules on freedom of navigation and maritime transport, as well as a threat to international peace and security," Al-Otaibi said on Monday following a closed session on Iran.

Earlier in June, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, were attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claims Iran sabotaged the vessels.

Your Thoughts and Comments

