UN Security Council Condemns Human Rights Violations in Central African Republic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Members of the UN Security Council condemned violations of human rights and humanitarian law in the Central African Republic (CAR) during a meeting of the council on Monday, Estonian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Gert Auvaart said in a readout.

"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned ongoing human rights violations and abuses and violations of international humanitarian law in the CAR, and stressed the need to bring to justice their perpetrators. They called on all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access," Auvaart stated.

The Security Council also reiterated that attacks against UN peacekeepers operating in the country may constitute war crimes, calling upon car authorities to enhance the safety and security of UN personnel.

Late last month, a clash between CAR and Chadian forces resulted in casualties on both sides. Members of CAR's armed forces chased armed rebels into the neighboring country, where they then attacked an outpost managed by Chadian soldiers.

Additionally, US President Joe Biden issued a national emergency declaration on the situation in the CAR, stating that it poses an unusual threat to US national security and foreign policy. A notice released by the White House characterized the country's condition as filled with intersectarian tension, widespread violence and atrocities, and the use of child soldiers, which threatens the peace, security, or stability of both the CAR and neighboring states.