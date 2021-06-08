UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council Condemns Human Rights Violations In Central African Republic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

UN Security Council Condemns Human Rights Violations in Central African Republic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Members of the UN Security Council condemned violations of human rights and humanitarian law in the Central African Republic (CAR) during a meeting of the council on Monday, Estonian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Gert Auvaart said in a readout.

"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned ongoing human rights violations and abuses and violations of international humanitarian law in the CAR, and stressed the need to bring to justice their perpetrators. They called on all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access," Auvaart stated.

The Security Council also reiterated that attacks against UN peacekeepers operating in the country may constitute war crimes, calling upon car authorities to enhance the safety and security of UN personnel.

Late last month, a clash between CAR and Chadian forces resulted in casualties on both sides. Members of CAR's armed forces chased armed rebels into the neighboring country, where they then attacked an outpost managed by Chadian soldiers.

Additionally, US President Joe Biden issued a national emergency declaration on the situation in the CAR, stating that it poses an unusual threat to US national security and foreign policy. A notice released by the White House characterized the country's condition as filled with intersectarian tension, widespread violence and atrocities, and the use of child soldiers, which threatens the peace, security, or stability of both the CAR and neighboring states.

Related Topics

United Nations White House Car Central African Republic May All

Recent Stories

AED1.68 bn financial market liquidity on Monday

37 minutes ago

UAE claim crucial three points from Thailand

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

2 hours ago

Izharul Haq dies after brief illness

55 minutes ago

France freezes military aid to CAR over 'disinform ..

55 minutes ago

ACE raids District Highway office in Hyderabad

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.