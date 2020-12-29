UN Security Council Condemns Killing of Peacekeepers in CAR - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The UN Security Council condemned the killing of three peacekeepers from the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

On Saturday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said unidentified gunmen attacked MINUSCA peacekeepers, killing three and injuring two.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attacks on 25 December 2020 against the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Dekoa and near Sibut, both in Kémo Prefecture, which resulted in three peacekeepers from Burundi killed and two others injured," the statement said on Monday.

The UN Security Council noted that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and called on the car authorities for a swift investigation and accountability for the perpetrators, the statement said.

Tensions flared up in the CAR a week before the presidential and legislative elections, held on Sunday. The rise in violence came amid the ongoing conflict between the incumbent President Faustin Archange Touadera and former President Francois Bozize.

The security situation in the CAR has deteriorated since a 2013 coup after which fighting took place between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka militias. In February 2019, the government and the leaders of 14 armed groups struck a peace deal to put an end to the long-lasting conflict. At present, the government has yet to regain control of large swathes of territory.