UN Security Council Condemns Latest Deadly Terror Attack In Nigeria - Statement

The UN Security Council said in a statement issued on Thursday that it condemns Sunday's deadly terrorist attack on a village in northeast Nigeria in which some 30 people have been killed

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The UN Security Council said in a statement issued on Thursday that it condemns Sunday's deadly terrorist attack on a village in northeast Nigeria in which some 30 people have been killed.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack on 16 June 2019 at Konduga village near Maiduguri, Nigeria, which resulted in at least 30 killed and others injured," the statement said.

On Sunday, media reported that at least 35 people were killed as a result of gunmen attacking the Konduga village.

UN Security Council pointed out in the statement that terrorism represents one of the most critical threats to international peace and security.

In addition, the UN Security Council highlighted the need for all countries to combat terrorism in compliance with the United Nations Charter and international law and hold perpetrators, organizers and sponsors of terrorist acts accountable.

