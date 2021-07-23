UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Condemns Turkish Cypriot Leaders For Reopening Varosha - Statement

Fri 23rd July 2021 | 07:50 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The UN Security Council on Friday issued a statement condemning the announcement by Turkish Cypriot authorities to reopen a part of Varosha for potential resettlement.

"The Security Council condemns the announcement in Cyprus by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders on 20 July 2021 on the further reopening of a part of the fenced-off area of Varosha. The Security Council expresses its deep regret regarding these unilateral actions that run contrary to its previous resolutions and statements," the statement said.

The UN Security Council further reaffirmed the status of Varosha outlined in relevant resolutions that consider attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants inadmissible and call to transfer this area to the administration of the United Nations.

"The Security Council calls for the immediate reversal of this course of action and the reversal of all steps taken on Varosha since October 2020," the statement said.

During Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Cuprus on Tuesday, the leader of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, announced that a segment of Varosha will be demilitarized and local residents will be able to apply to obtain property.

Several nations, including France, Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States, have condemned Turkey's move.

