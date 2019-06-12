UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Condemns Violence In Sudan, Expresses Condolences To Victims

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The UN Security Council (UNSC) condemned and called for an immediate cessation of violence against civilians in Sudan.

On Thursday, the Sudanese Health Ministry said that 46 people had been killed by the Sudanese military in a crackdown on anti-government protests.

"The Members of the Council strongly condemned the recent violence in the Republic of the Sudan and expressed their regret for the loss of lives and injuries amongst civilians," UNSC said in a statement.

The members of the council also expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

On Monday, TMC announced that it had arrested several members of the military to investigate their involvement in the violent breaking up a sit-in protest outside of the Defense Ministry in the capital of Khartoum. The council said it would release the final results of the investigation in 72 hours.

Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained. TMC took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.

