UN Security Council Considering Meeting Friday To Address Afghanistan Violence - Source
Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:27 PM
The UN Security Council is considering the possibility of holding a meeting this Friday to address the escalating violence in Afghanistan, a diplomatic source in the Security Council told Sputnik on Wednesday
"The council is trying to work out the logistics if a meeting is possible on Friday," the source said.