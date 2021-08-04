UN Security Council Considering Meeting Friday To Address Afghanistan Violence - Source

The UN Security Council is considering the possibility of holding a meeting this Friday to address the escalating violence in Afghanistan, a diplomatic source in the Security Council told Sputnik on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The UN Security Council is considering the possibility of holding a meeting this Friday to address the escalating violence in Afghanistan, a diplomatic source in the Security Council told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The council is trying to work out the logistics if a meeting is possible on Friday," the source said.