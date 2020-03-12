UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Considers Video-Conferencing Due To Coronavirus - UK Envoy

Thu 12th March 2020

UN Security Council Considers Video-Conferencing Due to Coronavirus - UK Envoy

The UN Security Council considers switching to more video conferencing rather than in-person meetings amid the threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), UK Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce told reporters on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The UN Security Council considers switching to more video conferencing rather than in-person meetings amid the threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), UK Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce told reporters on Thursday.

"The Council is looking how it can continue to function, possibly, by new methods of working, like more video conferencing," Pierce said.

The number of confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus has exceeded 127,000 worldwide and more than 4,600 people have died from the disease. However, about 68,000 people have recovered from being infected with the novel coronavirus.

