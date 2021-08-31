UN Security Council Could Consider Further Sanctions on Afghanistan - UK Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) can consider imposing new sanctions on Afghanistan as well, UK Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said on Monday.

"We know that the Taliban [banned in Russia] want to see the lifting of some of the sanctions on Afghanistan and that will be an important consideration.

The flip side of that is of course the Security Council could consider further sanctions on Afghanistan," Woodward said during a UNSC meeting on Afghanistan.