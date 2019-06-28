UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Delegation To Visit Baghdad On Saturday - Iraqi Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:04 PM

UN Security Council Delegation to Visit Baghdad on Saturday - Iraqi Foreign Ministry

A UN Security Council delegation in support of Iraq will arrive in Baghdad on Saturday at the invitation of the government, Iraq's Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad al-Sahhaf said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) A UN Security Council delegation in support of Iraq will arrive in Baghdad on Saturday at the invitation of the government, Iraq's Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad al-Sahhaf said on Friday.

"The Baghdad visit of the UN Security Council delegation in support of Iraq will take place tomorrow [Saturday].

The visit will confirm [the UN's] support for Iraq's ongoing efforts to ensure stability and reconstruction [in the country]," he said.

The Security Council members will meet with Iraq's political leadership, the foreign ministry spokesman continued, adding that the meeting is a clear indication of the active and effective role of Iraqi diplomacy.

The UN body has not yet issued a statement about the delegation's trip.

