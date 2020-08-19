UN Security Council Discussed Belarus on Initiative of US, Estonia - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The UN Security Council, at the initiative of the United States and Estonia, considered the situation in Belarus and its impact on peace and security in Europe, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said.

Estonia initiated a discussion of the situation in Belarus as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, representing Estonia, expressed deep concern in his speech about the excessive use of force by the Belarusian authorities during the protests after the presidential election in the country, the ministry said.

"The Security Council is obliged to prevent violent conflicts. Therefore, it is our duty to warn in advance and raise awareness. We have seen what happens in different countries of the world when unfree and dishonest elections fail and the justified discontent of people is not taken into account," the ministry quoted Reinsalu as saying.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus on August 9, after the presidential elections, which Lukashenko won - according to the Central Election Commission, he gained 80.1 percent of the vote. In the early days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results.

Then the law enforcement agencies stopped dispersing the rallies and using force. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Health Ministry, two protesters have died.