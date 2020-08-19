UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council Discussed Belarus On Initiative Of US, Estonia - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:30 AM

UN Security Council Discussed Belarus on Initiative of US, Estonia - Foreign Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The UN Security Council, at the initiative of the United States and Estonia, considered the situation in Belarus and its impact on peace and security in Europe, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said.

Estonia initiated a discussion of the situation in Belarus as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, representing Estonia, expressed deep concern in his speech about the excessive use of force by the Belarusian authorities during the protests after the presidential election in the country, the ministry said.

"The Security Council is obliged to prevent violent conflicts. Therefore, it is our duty to warn in advance and raise awareness. We have seen what happens in different countries of the world when unfree and dishonest elections fail and the justified discontent of people is not taken into account," the ministry quoted Reinsalu as saying.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus on August 9, after the presidential elections, which Lukashenko won - according to the Central Election Commission, he gained 80.1 percent of the vote. In the early days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results.

Then the law enforcement agencies stopped dispersing the rallies and using force. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Health Ministry, two protesters have died.

Related Topics

Election Injured World Riots Interior Ministry United Nations Water Europe Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Died Estonia Belarus United States August Gas Opposition

Recent Stories

FIFA: new dates for teams to reduce delays

2 hours ago

ADIHEX’s 18th edition to be extended to seven-da ..

3 hours ago

Islamic scholar rejects Palestinian Mufti&#039;s f ..

4 hours ago

Total assets of 18 listed national banks rise to A ..

4 hours ago

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

5 hours ago

Belarus' Opposition Council Sees Russia as Mediato ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.