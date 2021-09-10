UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Discussing 6-Months Extension Of Afghanistan Mission - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The UN Security Council is discussing a possible extension of the UN Assistance Mission's in Afghanistan (UNAMA) mandate for another six months, a diplomatic source at the UN Security Council told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Norway and Estonia presented a draft resolution that seeks to renew UNAMA's mandate ahead of its expiration on September 17.

"The council is discussing a six-month renewal. However, it is still an ongoing negotiation," the source said.

