UN Security Council Draft Resolution Condemns Russia for 'Unlawful' Actions - Document

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United Nations Security Council draft resolution submitted by the United States and Albania and to be voted on Friday afternoon, condemns Russia for its "unlawful" actions.

"Deploring the Russian Federation's unlawful actions with regards to the illegal so-called referenda taken on 23 to 27 September 2022 as attempts to modify Ukraine's internationally recognized borders," the draft resolution says.