UN Security Council Emergency Session on Ukraine Set for 2:30 a.m. GMT - Russian Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) An emergency session of the UN Security Council on the situation in Ukraine will begin at 2:30 a.m. GMT, Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN told reporters.

"The UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine is scheduled today for 21:30 New York time and will be held in the format of an open briefing," the mission said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba earlier said the government of Ukraine requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) requested military assistance from Russia.