UN Security Council Establishes New 1-Year Peacekeeping Mission in Sudan - Resolution

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The UN Security Council on Thursday has adopted a resolution to form a new peacekeeping mission in Sudan for a duration of one year.

"The Security Council decides to establish a United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) upon the adoption of this resolution and for an initial period of 12 months," the resolution, seen by Sputnik, said.

UNITAMS will assist Sudan during the political transmission, the process to achieve democratic governance, progress in the protection of human rights and sustainable peace.

The mission will also cooperate with international financial institutions to support the mobilization of foreign economic and development assistance to Sudan as well as work to facilitate the safe and prompt delivery of humanitarian aid to the country.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN Security Council adopted another resolution concerning Sudan to extend the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) through the end of 2020, followed by the mission's final withdrawal.

In 2007, the UN Security Council and the African Union sent a joint peacekeeping mission to the region.

The area of Darfur has seen conflict since the 1980s, but fighting significantly escalated in 2003 when rebel groups launched a campaign to topple the government of then-President Omar Bashir.

The conflict in Sudan has resulted in about 300,000 casualties and the displacement of up to 3 million people, according to United Nations estimates.