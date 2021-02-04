UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Express 'Deep Concern' Over Coup In Myanmar - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 09:55 PM

The UN Security Council issued a statement on Thursday in which it expressed grave concern over the military coup in Myanmar and called for an immediate release of the detained senior government officials

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The UN Security Council issued a statement on Thursday in which it expressed grave concern over the military coup in Myanmar and called for an immediate release of the detained senior government officials.

"The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at the declaration of the state of emergency imposed in Myanmar by the military on 1 February and the arbitrary detention of the Government, including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and others," the statement said. "They called for the immediate release of all those detained."

More Stories From World

