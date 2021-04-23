UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Expresses Concern Over Human Rights Violations In Tigray - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 01:40 AM

UN Security Council Expresses Concern Over Human Rights Violations in Tigray - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Members of the UN Security Council expressed their concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia, according to a statement released on Thursday.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern about allegations of human rights violations and abuses, including reports of sexual violence against women and girls in the Tigray region and called for investigations to find those responsible and bring them to justice," the statement said.

The United Nations emphasized the need for full compliance with international law in the region as well as the continuation of international relief efforts. The world body noted that insecurity in the region poses an obstacle to consistent humanitarian operations.

The Tigray Region in the north of Ethiopia has been experiencing severe food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a locust outbreak, and the ongoing Tigray War between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian government.

Armed conflict in the Tigray began after the TPLF attacked and stole weapons from an Ethiopia military base in order to arm an anti-government militia in the region. The conflict has since caused much displacement and food insecurity in the Tigray, while also making it more difficult for international organizations to provide aid to people affected by the crises.

