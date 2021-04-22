UN Security Council Expresses Concerns Over Human Rights Violations in Tigray - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Members of the UN Security Council in a statement on Thursday expressed their concern about an ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern about allegations of human rights violations and abuses, including reports of sexual violence against women and girls in the Tigray region and called for investigations to find those responsible and bring them to justice," the statement read.

The region has been experiencing severe food insecurity amid the pandemic, a locust outbreak, and an ongoing war in the region. The UN stressed the need for full compliance with international law and a continuation of international relief efforts.