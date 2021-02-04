UN Security Council expresses 'deep concern' after Myanmar coup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council on Thursday voiced its "deep concern" over the coup launched by the military in Myanmar this week, and called for the "release of all detainees," diplomatic sources said.

But the statement, drafted by the United Kingdom, no longer condemns the putsch as envisaged in a first draft during an emergency meeting on Tuesday. China and Russia opposed this wording, according to diplomats.