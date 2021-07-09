UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Extends Cross-border Aid Operation For Syria

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:34 PM

UN Security Council extends cross-border aid operation for Syria

The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously approved an extension of activity at the only border crossing through which humanitarian aid reaches a rebel-held part of Syria

The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously approved an extension of activity at the only border crossing through which humanitarian aid reaches a rebel-held part of Syria.

The UN's cross-border aid authorization for northwest Syria, due to expire Saturday, will now be prolonged by six months, with a possible six month renewal.

The approved text is an amalgam of two drafts -- one proposed by Norway and Ireland and another by Russia.

More Stories From World

