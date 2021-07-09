UN Security Council extends cross-border aid operation for Syria

The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously approved an extension of activity at the only border crossing through which humanitarian aid reaches a rebel-held part of Syria

United Nations, United States, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously approved an extension of activity at the only border crossing through which humanitarian aid reaches a rebel-held part of Syria.

The UN's cross-border aid authorization for northwest Syria, due to expire Saturday, will now be prolonged by six months, with a possible six month renewal.

The approved text is an amalgam of two drafts -- one proposed by Norway and Ireland and another by Russia.