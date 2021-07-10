UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Extends Cross-border Aid Operation For Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:07 AM

UN Security Council extends cross-border aid operation for Syria

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously approved an extension of activity at the only border crossing through which humanitarian aid reaches a rebel-held part of Syria.

The UN's cross-border aid authorization for northwest Syria, due to expire Saturday, will now be prolonged by six months, with a possible six month renewal.

The approved text is an amalgam of two drafts -- one proposed by Norway and Ireland and another by Russia.

The United States had pressed for the border crossing from Turkey to be renewed for a full year, and sees this resolution as doing just that.

But Russia calls it only a six-month extension, with a possible six month addition depending on a report from the UN secretary general at the end of the year.

The text is the result of a compromise between the United States and Russia in last-minute talks that were broadened to bring in the other three permanent members of the council -- Britain, China and France.

The text extends the authorization for six months, with an addition of six more, "subject to the issuance of the Secretary General's substantive report, with particular focus on transparency in operations, and progress on cross-line access in meeting humanitarian needs." Some three million people live in jihadist-dominated northwest Syria, more than half displaced by the country's decade-long conflict.

Humanitarian organizations have been pleading for months for an extension of the UN authorization for the crossing at Bab al-Hawa.

For the past year, international organizations have been able to bring in medicine, food, blankets and Covid-19 vaccines through Bab al-Hawa on the border with Turkey -- the only crossing for aid into the region that bypasses Damascus.

Russia, which wields veto power at the council, is a staunch ally of the Damascus regime.

Russia had pressed to see the aid delivered across front lines from Damascus, arguing the existing crossing is used to supply arms to rebel fighters.

President Joe Biden, meeting with President Vladimir Putin recently in Geneva, pressed for an extension of the border crossing authorization.

This issue was seen as a test for possible cooperation between the US under the new Biden administration and Russia.

The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, called the deal reached at the UN "historic.""For the first time, Russia and the United States not only managed to reach an agreement but they also presented a joint text supported by all the council members," he said.

"We hope this scenario represents a turning point that will benefit not just Syria but the entire middle East region and the world," said Nebenzia.

