UN Security Council Extends Cross-Border Aid Delivery to Syria by 6 Months

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The UN Security Council unanimously extended on Monday a resolution on cross-border aid delivery to Syria by six months, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The resolution was extended until July 10, 2023, allowing UN aid deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the border with Turkey.

The document requests that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should report back on the analysis of the situation by June 10.

The resolution "calls upon all Member States to respond with practical steps to address the urgent needs of the Syrian people in light of the profound socio-economic and humanitarian impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Syria."