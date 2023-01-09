UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Extends Cross-Border Aid Delivery To Syria By 6 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 09:10 PM

UN Security Council Extends Cross-Border Aid Delivery to Syria by 6 Months

The UN Security Council unanimously extended on Monday a resolution on cross-border aid delivery to Syria by six months, a Sputnik correspondent reported

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The UN Security Council unanimously extended on Monday a resolution on cross-border aid delivery to Syria by six months, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The resolution was extended until July 10, 2023, allowing UN aid deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the border with Turkey.

The document requests that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should report back on the analysis of the situation by June 10.

The resolution "calls upon all Member States to respond with practical steps to address the urgent needs of the Syrian people in light of the profound socio-economic and humanitarian impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Syria."

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Turkey June July Border All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance holds first session of Corpora ..

Ministry of Finance holds first session of Corporate Tax Public Awareness Progra ..

25 minutes ago
 Saned in 2022 contributes to sustainability of Sha ..

Saned in 2022 contributes to sustainability of Sharjah projects

26 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai issues new destinations guide with a r ..

Brand Dubai issues new destinations guide with a range of sports and fitness act ..

41 minutes ago
 US House to Vote on Rules for 118th Congress Follo ..

US House to Vote on Rules for 118th Congress Following McCarthy Concessions to C ..

7 seconds ago
 LHC disposes of plea for removing Imran Khan as pa ..

LHC disposes of plea for removing Imran Khan as party chief

9 seconds ago
 UK Considering Possibility of Supplying Challenger ..

UK Considering Possibility of Supplying Challenger 2 Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

10 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.