UN Security Council Extends EU-Led Stabilization Force in Bosnia-Herzegovina for 1 Year

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously supported the adoption of a draft resolution renewing the authorization of the European Union Force (EUFOR ALTHEA) in Bosnia and Herzegovina for another year.

"The (UN Security) Council decided to renew the authorization... for a further period of twelve months starting from the date of adoption of this resolution," the resolution said.

The military deployment was decided in 2004 to oversee the implementation of the Dayton Peace Accords that ended the 1992-95 war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Following the dissolution of Yugoslavia in 1992, Bosnia and Herzegovina proclaimed independence amid a civil war between Bosnian Muslims, Serbs and Croats.

The war ended as the United States led an effort to conclude the Dayton Peace Accords, which formed two autonomous entities within the country - Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The two are governed by a collective presidency that is formed by three members representing the country's Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian populations.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is headed by one of the collective presidency's members on a rotational basis.