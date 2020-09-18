UN Security Council Extends Mandate of Investigative Team Probing IS Crimes for 1 Year

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) for an additional year.

"[The UN Security Council] decides to extend until September 18, 2021, the mandate of the Special Adviser and the Team, with any further extension to be decided at the request of the government of Iraq, or any other government that has requested the Team to collect evidence of acts that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide, committed by ISIL [Islamic State].

.. in its territory," the resolution said.

The resolution also condemns the acts committed by the Islamic State, including murder, kidnapping, suicide bombings, sexual violence and trafficking in persons and recognizes that holding the perpetrators of war crimes accountable could assist in countering terrorism.

The UN Investigative Team was established in September 2017 on the request of the Security Council to the UN Secretary-General to set up a team to collect evidence and hold the Islamic State accountable for war crimes in Iraq.