UN Security Council Extends Mandate of Mission in Cyprus for 6 Months - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) UN Security Council unanimously decided to adopt a resolution extending the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for another six months, UN Security Council president for the month of July, Gustavo Meza Cuadro, said after the vote.

"The result of the voting is as follows: The draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously as Resolution 2483 of 2019," Meza Cuadro said on Thursday.

The draft resolution, submitted by the United Kingdom, extends the mandate of the UN mission until January 31, 2020, and expresses regret regarding the lack of progress towards political settlement since the peace talks in Cyprus in 2017.

The resolution also "urges the sides and all involved participants to renew their political will and commitment to a settlement under United Nations auspices, including by engaging actively and with a sense of urgency with senior United Nations official, Jane Holl Lute, to achieve agreement on terms of reference to enable results-oriented negotiations leading to a settlement as quickly as possible.

"

Cyprus has been split between the Greek and Turkish communities since 1974, although the Turkish-backed northern republic has not been recognized internationally.

Negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus have been underway almost since the moment of the island's division, but have been repeatedly stalled.

In February 2014, negotiations resumed at the initiative of current Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. In July 2017, the negotiations on Cyprus failed again.

