UN Security Council Extends Mission in Yemen for 6 Months - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The mandate of the UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) in Yemen has been extended in a unanimous vote until January 15, 2020 UN Security Council president for the month of July Gustavo Meza Cuadro said after a vote on a resolution to extend UNMHA's mandate on Monday.

"The result of the voting is as follows: The resolution received 15 votes in favor, the resolution is adopted unanimously as resolution 2481 of 2019," Meza Cuadro said.

The resolution, drafted by the United Kingdom, stipulates the UNMHA will continue supporting the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC), which oversees the implementation of the ceasefire and redeploying forces and mine action operations.

The resolution also calls on the UNMHA to assist members of the Yemeni government and representatives of the Houthi rebel movement to fully implement the Hudaydah Agreement.

In addition, the resolution requests that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres swiftly deploy the mission on the ground and calls on member states to ensure the safety and security of UNMHA personnel.

Members of the RCC are scheduled to reconvene aboard a UN vessel on Monday for their fifth joint meeting to discuss steps on the implementation of the Hudaydah Agreement.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis with an estimated 24 million people - more than 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.

In December, the parties to the conflict in Yemen attended UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden and concluded a ceasefire agreement for the port city of Al Hudaydah.