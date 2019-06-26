UN Security Council Extends Peacekeeping Mission in Golan Heights for 6 Months - President

The UN Security Council unanimously supported the extension of UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) mandate to oversee the ceasefire between Israel and Syria, Kuwaiti Ambassador to the United Nations Mansour Al-Otabi said on Wednesday

"The result of the voting is as follows: 15 votes in favor, the resolution is unanimously adopted as resolution 2477," Al-Otaibi, who presides over the UN Security Council in June, said.

The resolution - drafted by Russia and the United States - renews the current UNDOF mandate beyond its June 30 deadline for another six months.

The resolution also asks UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to ensure the UN mission has the needed resources to implement UNDOF's mandate securely and submit a report every 90 days.

The UNDOF was established in 1974 in pursuant to the Disengagement of Forces Agreement between Syria and Israel that ended the Yom Kippur War to maintain the ceasefire between the two states and observe the disengagement of forces.

Israel seized control of the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War. While Israel adopted a law to annex the territory in 1981, the United Nations refused to recognize the move, calling it void and without any legal effect.

In late March, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation officially recognizing the Golan Heights as part of Israel. The move did not receive any international support, including on the part of key US allies.