UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The UN Security Council has unanimously extended the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) until September 15, 2020, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"The result of the voting is as follows: The draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously," Nebenzia, who is presiding over the UN Security Council in August, said.

The draft resolution, submitted by the United Kingdom, expands the mandate of the UNSMIL and calls for a support of a possible ceasefire in Libya.

Libya ceased to function as a unified state after US-supported Islamic extremists toppled and murdered the country's leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Two rival groups have split the country in half: the Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls the eastern part of Libya and the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), which controls the country's western part.