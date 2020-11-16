(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News - 16th November, 2020) The United Nations' Security Council (UNSC) has performed poorly in providing "useful solutions" for the cooperation between the world's powers in the sphere of global threats, including the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, and climate change, French President Emmanuel Macron told the Le Grand Continent media outlet in an interview published on Monday.

The UNSC is one of the main UN bodies designed to advance international peace and security. According to Macron, 2020 is a year of challenges like the coronavirus epidemic and terrorism, along with already existing ecological and social issues

"Because if there is to be cooperation, balanced poles must be able to structure this cooperation, around a new multilateralism, that is to say, a dialogue between the different powers to make decisions together.

That means acknowledging that the multilateral cooperation frameworks are weakened today, because they are blocked: I have to say that the UN Security Council no longer produces useful solutions today," Macron said.

The French president added that it is necessary to review and transform all forms of international cooperation by modernizing the structures and setting up a "level playing field for everyone".

In addition, Macron noted that one of his main priorities is to build a politically strong Europe to ensure its firm position on the international arena.