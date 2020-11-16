UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council Fails To Provide 'Useful Solutions' For Int'l Cooperation - Macron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:16 PM

UN Security Council Fails to Provide 'Useful Solutions' for Int'l Cooperation - Macron

The United Nations' Security Council (UNSC) has performed poorly in providing "useful solutions" for the cooperation between the world's powers in the sphere of global threats, including the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, and climate change, French President Emmanuel Macron told the Le Grand Continent media outlet in an interview published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News - 16th November, 2020) The United Nations' Security Council (UNSC) has performed poorly in providing "useful solutions" for the cooperation between the world's powers in the sphere of global threats, including the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, and climate change, French President Emmanuel Macron told the Le Grand Continent media outlet in an interview published on Monday.

The UNSC is one of the main UN bodies designed to advance international peace and security. According to Macron, 2020 is a year of challenges like the coronavirus epidemic and terrorism, along with already existing ecological and social issues

"Because if there is to be cooperation, balanced poles must be able to structure this cooperation, around a new multilateralism, that is to say, a dialogue between the different powers to make decisions together.

That means acknowledging that the multilateral cooperation frameworks are weakened today, because they are blocked: I have to say that the UN Security Council no longer produces useful solutions today," Macron said.

The French president added that it is necessary to review and transform all forms of international cooperation by modernizing the structures and setting up a "level playing field for everyone".

In addition, Macron noted that one of his main priorities is to build a politically strong Europe to ensure its firm position on the international arena.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe 2020 Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Heba Sami, Suad Yousuf and Mariam Mubarak bag top ..

6 minutes ago

US States of Washington, Michigan Step Up Restrict ..

4 minutes ago

Eight died, eleven injured in Nowshera road mishap ..

8 minutes ago

Youth killed in accident in sargodha

8 minutes ago

Schools, Colleges and Universities will not be shu ..

25 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 Tally Grows by Record 22,778 in ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.