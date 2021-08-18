UN Security Council Follows Closely Events in Myanmar, Supports ASEAN Position - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The UN Security Council is closely following the situation in Myanmar and many consider lifting of the existing sanctions would help the country better address the coronavirus pandemic, a source at Russia's mission to the United Nations told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council held closed consultations on the situation in Myanmar and also met with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Special Envoy on Myanmar Erywan Yusof. ASEAN, which upholds the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of member states, has tasked Brunei's second Foreign Minister to facilitate the peace process in Myanmar.

"We support the responsible and balanced position of the ASEAN states. It should not be questioned. We are closely following the situation in Myanmar," the source said.

The lifting of the sanctions against Myanmar would help the country improve the humanitarian situation and allow it to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the source added.

ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar, adopted on April 24, proposes an immediate cessation of political violence in the country; the start of a constructive dialogue among all parties concerned; the work of a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair acting as a mediator for dialogue with the support and assistance from the ASEAN Secretary General; and the provision of humanitarian assistance.

In February, the Myanmar military assumed power after it arrested the country's civilian leaders for engaging in election fraud. More than a thousand people have since died in clashes between demonstrators, police and the military.