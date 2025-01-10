Open Menu

UN Security Council Hails Lebanon Presidential Election

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 12:40 AM

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The UN Security Council hailed the election of Lebanon's army chief Joseph Aoun as the country's president on Thursday, saying it ends "more than two years of vacancy of this important position."

Council members emphasized the need for "fully functional state institutions, to address the pressing political, economic and security challenges" in Lebanon, according to a statement read to reporters by Algerian ambassador Amar Bendjama, whose country currently holds the body's rotating presidency.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed Aoun's election.

"This is a critical step towards overcoming Lebanon's political and institutional impasse after over two years of presidential vacuum," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"We encourage a swift formation of a new government to provide Lebanese people with the functioning state institutions that address their needs and address their aspirations," he added.

Aoun, 61, now faces the daunting tasks of overseeing a ceasefire in south Lebanon and naming a prime minister capable of implementing the reforms demanded by international creditors in return for a desperately needed financial bailout.

