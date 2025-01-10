UN Security Council Hails Lebanon Presidential Election
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 12:40 AM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The UN Security Council hailed the election of Lebanon's army chief Joseph Aoun as the country's president on Thursday, saying it ends "more than two years of vacancy of this important position."
Council members emphasized the need for "fully functional state institutions, to address the pressing political, economic and security challenges" in Lebanon, according to a statement read to reporters by Algerian ambassador Amar Bendjama, whose country currently holds the body's rotating presidency.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed Aoun's election.
"This is a critical step towards overcoming Lebanon's political and institutional impasse after over two years of presidential vacuum," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
"We encourage a swift formation of a new government to provide Lebanese people with the functioning state institutions that address their needs and address their aspirations," he added.
Aoun, 61, now faces the daunting tasks of overseeing a ceasefire in south Lebanon and naming a prime minister capable of implementing the reforms demanded by international creditors in return for a desperately needed financial bailout.
Recent Stories
Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on presidential election victory, t ..
Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustai ..
Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey havoc
Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited first step, senior UN official ..
'Venezuela will be free': anti-Maduro protests roil Caracas
US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets
Female gang busted, 3 arrested, looted jewelry recovered
Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlook
President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..
Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche
President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, ..
More Stories From World
-
'We're not afraid': Venezuelans defy repression to challenge Maduro's rule41 seconds ago
-
Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche hours before FA Cup tie11 minutes ago
-
Morocco sees tourism spike in 2024 with 17 million visitors: ministry21 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council hails Lebanon presidential election31 minutes ago
-
Zelensky to visit Rome Thursday: diplomatic source51 minutes ago
-
Jimmy Carter briefly unites US as presidents attend funeral1 hour ago
-
Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey havoc1 hour ago
-
'Venezuela will be free': anti-Maduro protests roil Caracas1 hour ago
-
Lebanon army chief Aoun becomes president after two-year void2 hours ago
-
Clashes as crowds welcome Mozambique opposition leader home from exile2 hours ago
-
Germany opposes Trump call to raise NATO defence spending to 5% of GDP2 hours ago
-
Jimmy Carter unites US as presidents attend state funeral2 hours ago