UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The UN Security Council has not planned any meeting to discuss Turkey 's preparations to start a new military campaign in the north of Syria , South African Ambassador to the United Nations Jerry Matthews Matjila said on Monday.

"I am not aware of anything that's been planned," Matjila, who presides over the UN Security Council during the month of October, said when asked if the body considers convening a meeting on the recent developments in Syria.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara may launch a military operation in Syria in coming days in order to clear the border area from Kurdish fighters.

The White House said late on Sunday that US forces would not support the Turkish operation and would withdraw from the area.

While the United States had backed Kurdish forces in Syria as allies in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Turkey considers them to be an arm of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey has classified the PKK as a terrorist organization.

Earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump defended his decision to withdraw US troops from the north of Syria, saying the Islamic State has been defeated and it is time for the United States to pull its forces out of Syria.