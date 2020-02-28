UN Security Council Likely to Discuss Idlib Escalation Today at 4pm EST - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations Security Council will likely convene later this afternoon for an emergency meeting on the latest developments in Idlib after the United Kingdom requested an emergency meeting on the matter, a diplomatic source at the organization told Sputnik on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The United Nations Security Council will likely convene later this afternoon for an emergency meeting on the latest developments in Idlib after the United Kingdom requested an emergency meeting on the matter, a diplomatic source at the organization told Sputnik on Friday.

"The UK has confirmed they are calling for an emergency UN Security Council meeting today in New York," the source said. "It is going to [take place] at 4p.m. (EDT) probably."

Turkey said earlier on Friday that more than 30 Turkish servicemen were killed in an airstrike conducted by Syrian government forces in the northwestern Idlib province late on Thursday.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Syrian troops attacked terrorists in the de-escalation zone in Idlib as they were planning to conduct a large-scale attack on Syrian military positions. The Turkish soldiers, who were among the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members (previously known as Nusra Front terrorist organization, banned in Russia) for an unknown reason, came under fire in the area near the settlement of Behun.