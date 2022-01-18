UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Likely To Have Another Meeting On North Korea This Week - US Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 09:36 PM

The UN Security Council will likely meet again this week to address the latest ballistic missile tests by North Korea, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday

"We will continue to ramp up the pressure on the North Koreans. Their attacks are a violation of Security Council resolutions," Thomas-Greenfield said. "We have an intense discussion about this in the Security Council. And we're likely to have another such discussion over the course of this week."

