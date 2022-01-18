UN Security Council Likely to Have Another Meeting on North Korea This Week - US Envoy

The UN Security Council will likely meet again this week to address the latest ballistic missile tests by North Korea, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The UN Security Council will likely meet again this week to address the latest ballistic missile tests by North Korea, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to ramp up the pressure on the North Koreans. Their attacks are a violation of Security Council resolutions," Thomas-Greenfield said. "We have an intense discussion about this in the Security Council. And we're likely to have another such discussion over the course of this week."