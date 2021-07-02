UN Security Council Likely to Hold Open Meeting on Tigray Friday - President

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The UN Security Council will likely meet on Friday for a public discussion of the situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region, French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere, who presides with the Security Council in July, said on Thursday.

"It is likely to take place, it needs to be confirmed," de Riviere said when asked to verify whether the Security Council plans to hold such meeting on Tigray. "I am pretty confident that it will take place."

The French ambassador added that he thinks the meeting will be public.

The meeting, if confirmed, will be the Security Council's first public discussion of the conflict between the Ethiopian government and the opposition Tigray People's Liberation Front that broke out on November 4, 2020.