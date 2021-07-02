UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council Likely To Hold Open Meeting On Tigray Friday - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:50 AM

UN Security Council Likely to Hold Open Meeting on Tigray Friday - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The UN Security Council will likely meet on Friday for a public discussion of the situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region, French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere, who presides with the Security Council in July, said on Thursday.

"It is likely to take place, it needs to be confirmed," de Riviere said when asked to verify whether the Security Council plans to hold such meeting on Tigray. "I am pretty confident that it will take place."

The French ambassador added that he thinks the meeting will be public.

The meeting, if confirmed, will be the Security Council's first public discussion of the conflict between the Ethiopian government and the opposition Tigray People's Liberation Front that broke out on November 4, 2020.

Related Topics

United Nations Ethiopia July November 2020 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

37 minutes ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

1 hour ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

2 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

20 minutes ago

Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Call ..

20 minutes ago

CSTO Chief Says Fat Chance Afghanistan Crisis Can ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.