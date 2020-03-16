UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council 'Likely' to Postpone All Meetings This Week Due to COVID-19 - Source

The United Nations Security Council will likely postpone all of the meetings it is due to have this week as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The United Nations Security Council will likely postpone all of the meetings it is due to have this week as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Monday.

"Most likely, all meetings of this week will be postponed," the source said.

