UN Security Council 'Likely' To Postpone All Meetings This Week Due To COVID-19 - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:20 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The United Nations Security Council will likely postpone all of the meetings it is due to have this week as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Monday.
"Most likely, all meetings of this week will be postponed," the source said.