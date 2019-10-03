UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council May Address N. Korea's Latest Missile Launch On Friday - Dipl. Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:43 PM

The UN Security Council is considering a request to convene for an urgent meeting on Friday to discuss the latest ballistic missile launch by North Korea, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The UN Security Council is considering a request to convene for an urgent meeting on Friday to discuss the latest ballistic missile launch by North Korea, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Thursday."It's asked for Friday, probably tomorrow," the source said.

The issue may be addressed by members of the UN Security Council under the "Any Other business" agenda item after all scheduled issues are considered, the source added.

On Wednesday, the Japan Coast Guard said North Korea appeared to have fired several missiles, one of which landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The launch was the 11th missile test this year, but the first one involving a weapon designed to be launched from a submarine.

The test came only hours after North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui was reported as saying that Pyongyang and Washington had agreed to hold working negotiations on October 5.

US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told Sputnik that North Korean and US officials planned to hold talks within the next week.

