UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The United Nations Security Council is considering a request to convene for an urgent meeting on Friday to discuss the latest ballistic missile launch conducted by North Korea , a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It's asked for Friday, probably tomorrow," the source said.