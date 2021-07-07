UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council May Address Situation In Haiti On Thursday - President

The UN Security Council might convene an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, French Ambassador and President of the Security Council Nicolas de Riviere told reporters on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The UN Security Council might convene an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, French Ambassador and President of the Security Council Nicolas de Riviere told reporters on Wednesday.

"Maybe, tomorrow, I think, we [will] discuss Haiti," de Riviere said when asked whether the council plans to address the assassination of the country's leader that took place overnight.

