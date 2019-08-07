UN Security Council May Discuss Latest Astana Talks on Syria - Diplomatic Source

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The UN Security Council has been asked to discuss the recent high-level Astana-13 talks on Syria in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Such a meeting on the update of recent talks has been requested," the diplomatic source said on Tuesday.

Another source at the United Nations said the UN Security Council meeting might be held on Wednesday.

According to the United Nations schedule for August 7, the UN Security Council plans to convene in the morning for the consultations on the middle East.

On Friday, a new round of talks on the Syria conflict settlement concluded without reaching any comprehensive agreements. However, two compromises were reached: the country's Constitutional Committee could be formed by September and the long-discussed truce in the Syrian province of Idlib entered into force.

The settlement process for the Syrian conflict has been discussed on a number of international platforms, such as those in Geneva and Nur-Sultan, which convene regularly, as well as in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.