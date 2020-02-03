UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mideast Plan This Week - Source

The United Nations Security Council is considering plans to hold a closed-door session this week with Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner to discuss the newly unveiled US peace plan, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The United Nations Security Council is considering plans to hold a closed-door session this week with Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner to discuss the newly unveiled US peace plan, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes it could happen later this week in closed consultations," the source said when asked whether plans for such a meeting were being discussed at the organization.

Under the peace plan, unveiled by US President Donald Trump on January 28, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley and keep Jerusalem as its "undivided capital.

" A demilitarized Palestinian state, in turn, is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy." The right of return of Palestinian refugees to their ancestral land remains off the table. The peace plan has predictably triggered a strong backlash from Palestine, which insists on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having East Jerusalem, not adjacent villages, as its capital.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will come to the Security Council on February 11 to mobilize opposition to the peace plan.

