UN Security Council Meeting On DRCongo Moved Up To Sunday: Diplomats
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 10:00 AM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council about deadly clashes in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, originally set for Monday, has been moved up to Sunday due to an escalation in the fighting, diplomats said.
The meeting requested by Kinshasa -- a demand conveyed to the Council by France -- will take place on Sunday at 10:00 am (1500 GMT), diplomats said Saturday. The head of the UN peacekeeping mission in DRC, Bintou Keita, is expected to speak.
Thirteen foreign soldiers serving with peacekeeping forces have been killed in recent fighting in the DRC, where the army is battling Rwandan-backed M23 fighters.
M23 forces are trying to advance on Goma, the key city in the mineral-rich east and home to more than one million people.
