UN Security Council Meeting On Ukraine To Be Held On January 13 - Program
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023 | 09:29 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine will take place on January 13, according to the program of the council's work out Saturday.
The meeting is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. New York time (20:00 GMT).