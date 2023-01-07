UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine to Be Held on January 13 - Program

The UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine will take place on January 13, according to the program of the council's work out Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine will take place on January 13, according to the program of the council's work out Saturday.

The meeting is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. New York time (20:00 GMT).