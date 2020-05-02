UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Members At Odds On COVID-19 Resolution - President

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The UN Security Council is unable to proceed to vote on a draft resolution calling for a coordinated fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic because two member states cannot agree on the document's content, Estonian Ambassador to the United Nations Sven Jurgenson said in a press briefing on Friday.

"There is one resolution on the table. There still is no political agreement, especially among two members of the council," Jurgenson told reporters.

In April, France and Tunisia prepared a document, urging for increased international coordination and an immediate halt to hostilities in all countries amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Jurgenson, who assumed the presidency over the UN Security Council for the month of May, said he will put an effort to facilitate discussions among the member states so that a vote on the initiative could take place.

In March, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for a global ceasefire to focus together on fighting the COVID-19 enemy.

