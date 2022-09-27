UN Security Council Members Call on Taliban to Reopen Schools for Women, Girls

The ten elected and five incoming members of the UN Security Council on Wednesday issued a statement calling on the Taliban to reopen schools for women and girls in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The ten elected and five incoming members of the UN Security Council on Wednesday issued a statement calling on the Taliban to reopen schools for women and girls in Afghanistan.

"(Ten) days ago, marked one year since Taliban decided to exclude girls from secondary education in Afghanistan. We, the ten elected members and five incoming members of the Security Council are calling on the Taliban to immediately reverse this decision," the statement said.

The members issued the call prior to the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan and said the Taliban should respect the universal right to education by reopening the schools for female students.

The Taliban had promised the international community to allow women and girls to continue the life styles they had prior to them taking over the government in Afghanistan. However, the Taliban regime has not fulfilled its promises and the UN Security Council members continue condemning Kabul for its actions.

In late September, US President Joe Biden terminated Afghanistan's designation as a major non-NATO ally following the developments on the ground in the country.