Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

UN Security Council Members Express 'Deep Concern' Over Latest Violence in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The UN Security Council said in a statement on Tuesday that it has expressed "deep concern" over the latest round of violence in Afghanistan amid the deadly terrorist attack on the Kabul education Center.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the atrocious and cowardly terrorist attack that took place at the Kabul Education Center, Afghanistan, on 24 October 2020," the statement said. "The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern about the continuing high level of violence and the security situation in Afghanistan, especially the number of civilian casualties, and stressed the importance of sustained efforts to reduce violence.

"

The UN Security Council members emphasized the importance of sustained efforts to reduce violence in the country and expressed condolences to the families of the victims and to the Afghan government, wishing a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

"They underlined the Secretary General's call for a global ceasefire in the light of the current COVID-19 pandemic as supported in resolution 2532 (2020)," the statement said.

The UN Security Council members also underscored the need to bring those responsible for terrorist act to justice, the statement added.

