UN Security Council Members Request Special Meeting On Ethiopia Friday - Diplomatic Source
Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 03:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Five member state of the UN Security Council (UNSC) have requested holding a special meeting on Friday regarding the situation in Ethiopia, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.
The special meeting was requested by Kenya, Niger, Tunisia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - all non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.
Ethiopia is in the midst of a civil and humanitarian crisis as a result of an internal dispute between the Ethiopian government and rebel groups in the north of the country, particularly the Tigray region.