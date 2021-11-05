UN Security Council Members Request Special Meeting on Ethiopia Friday - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Five member state of the UN Security Council (UNSC) have requested holding a special meeting on Friday regarding the situation in Ethiopia, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

The special meeting was requested by Kenya, Niger, Tunisia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - all non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Ethiopia is in the midst of a civil and humanitarian crisis as a result of an internal dispute between the Ethiopian government and rebel groups in the north of the country, particularly the Tigray region.