UN Security Council Members Visiting Sahel Discuss Next Steps On Sudan - Source

UN Security Council Members Visiting Sahel Discuss Next Steps on Sudan - Source

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) UN Security Council members visiting the Sahel region are discussing the next steps with respect to Sudan after the military coup in that country, a source told RIA Novosti on Monday.

"(UN) Security Council members during their visit to Sahel are discussing the next steps on Sudan"- the source told RIA Novosti.

The UN Security Council members are visiting Mali and Niger and the visit has been planned October 22-26.

Earlier on Monday, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife were abducted by the country's military and taken to an unknown location while four cabinet ministers and several other politicians were arrested. Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum to protest the military coup.

Tensions are mounting in the African nation as the term of the 11-member transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, which expires next month, nears its completion. the Sovereignty Council was then set to transfer power to a civilian government.

Over the past week, several thousand demonstrators held protests in the cities of Khartoum, Omdurman, Nyala, Ed Dueim and others, demanding a transfer of power from the military to the civilian government.

The coup comes more than two years after demonstrators forced long-time president Omar Bashir out of office and put a civilian government in place that was to oversee transition to a democratic rule.

