UN Security Council Ministerial Open Debate On Middle East To Take Place On April 25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 06:41 PM

UN Security Council Ministerial Open Debate on Middle East to Take Place on April 25

The UN Security Council Ministerial Open Debate on the situation in the Middle East and the Palestinian-Israeli peace process will take place on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The UN Security Council Ministerial Open Debate on the situation in the Middle East and the Palestinian-Israeli peace process will take place on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The debate will be dedicated to the current developments in the Middle East, including the recent escalation of violence in the West Bank and Israel due to clashes between the Israeli security forces and the Palestinians as well as to armed attacks on Israeli citizens carried out by Palestinians. Recent Israeli settlement activity and seizures and demolitions of Palestinian-owned buildings will also be the focus of the discussion.

The goal of the debate will be to determine how to properly urge both states to resume political negotiations and move towards a resolution of the conflict, preferably via the two-state solution, which most Council members favor.

